Krishi Mela at UAS from tomorrow

The three-day annual Krishi Mela organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad (UAS-D), will be held on the university premises here from Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor M.B. Chetti told presspersons here on Thursday that the theme for this year’s farmers fair will be “Per Drop-More Crop”. The Krishi Mela would be focussing on adopting the Israel model of agriculture, besides demonstrating new crop varieties that are both flood and drought-resistant.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi would inaugurate the flower show on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi would inaugurate the Krishi Mela. The Best Youth Farmer and the Best Farm Woman awards would be bestowed upon 49 persons each this year, he said. Mr. Chetti said that there would be a series of programmes for farmers on hi-tech agriculture, organic farming, integrated agriculture, zero budget natural farming, cottage industries, Home Science, growing medicinal and aromatic plants, animal husbandry, hydroponics, soil-less cultivation and much more.

As many as 559 stalls would be set up on the UAS premises and they will display profiles of agriculture and allied subjects. A total of 100 seed and fertilizer companies have registered and they would be setting up their stalls. Farmers consultancy cells will be opened and all information related to agriculture, dairy farming, poultry and horticulture will be disseminated. On this occasion, seven new crop varieties in groundnut, sugarcane and bengal gram would be released and 32 new farm implements would be introduced, he said.

The labour problem has increased and the farmers are being motivated to shift to mechanised agriculture. To help farmers get information on new technology, 30 big companies will be participating displaying modern agriculture equipment. UAS was annually conducting seed mela along with the Krishi Mela, but, this time, there will be no seed mela. The aim of the seed mela was to help the farmer get quality seeds but now, it is the harvest season and there is no demand from farmers for seeds. Along with this, there will be fruit, vegetable and flower show, dog show and display of cattle, he added.