Krishi Mela at UAS-D concludes

The curtains came down on the three-day Krishi Mela organised by the University of Agricutural Sciences-Dharwad (UAS-D) here on Monday.

An estimated 5.50 lakh people visited the mela this time. Organisers said that the number was less compared to earlier and added that one reason was that this edition was delayed by nearly three months owing to floods in the region.

The consultancy cell saw a steady stream of visitors who came for solutions for various agricultural problems. Several progressive farmers interacted with the visitors and shared their experiences. The Best Youth Farmer and the Best Youth Woman Farmer awards were given on this occasion.

In his address, P.M. Salimath, former Vice-Chancellor, UAS-Raichur, said that recognising the achievements of young farmers is the best practice. J.V. Gouda, former VC, UAS- Dharwad, advised farmers to take cues from progressive and innovative farmers. Farmers should also inculcate innovative methods developed by others and also try to develop their own innovations, he said.

K.N. Kattimani, VC, UAS, Raichur, said that farmers can achieve progress only through integrated farming system and also suggested adopting it for food security.

UAS-D VC M.B. Chetti, presiding over the ceremony, said the event was a good place for farmers to acquire knowledge and stressed that they should learn the art of climate-smart agriculture. “Krishi Mela is a platform for the transfer of new technology and it needs huge publicity. If farmers adopt these technologies the aim of organising the mela will be fulfilled. In the coming years, the university will strive to attract more youth to take up innovative technologies,” he added.