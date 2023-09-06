Krishi Mela 2023 to begin in Dharwad on Saturday

September 06, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, is all set to host a four-day annual mega farm fair, Krishi Mela-2023, from Saturday and this time, a Millet Pavillion, a Seed Mela and a Fruit and Flower Show are going to be the major attractions.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor of UAS P.L. Patil said that the Krishi Mela will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at 11.30 a.m.

“Millets for Sustainable Agriculture” is the theme this year.

Speaking about the various events being held as part of the Krishi Mela, Prof. Patil said that the inauguration of the Fruit and Flower Show and an introduction to an amazing Insect World show will be organised at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday at the Farmers Knowledge Centre.

This will be followed by the presentation of the Best Farmer and the Best Farm Woman awards on the main stage, he said.

Seed Mela

On the second day (September 10), the Seed Mela will be inaugurated at 11.30 am, followed by a seminar on “Changing lifestyles and climate change” at 2.30 p.m.

Under the “Farmers to Farmers” programme at 3.30 p.m., progressive farmers will share their experiences.

Prof. Patil said that the university has given top priority for seed production and technology transfer by ensuring supply of quality seeds to the farming community. A total of 3,274 quintals of seeds, consisting of 404 quintals of Rabi Sorghum, 638 quintals of wheat, 2,153 quintals of Bengal gram and 79 quintals of safflower, will be available for sale during the event.

Bio-fertilizers

Prof. Patil said that for the first time, UAS has obtained licence from the State government for mass production and sale of bio-fertilizers. It plans to sell 2,500 kg of different types of bio-fertilizers in the form of powder and 2,625 litres of liquid bio-fertilizers and 1,665 kg of bio-pesticides during the fair.

On the last day of the event on September 12, a discussion on the “Development of oilseed crops-farmers development” will be held at the main stage at 11.30 a.m., followed by a seminar on “Soil and water conservation and their efficient use” at 2.30 p.m.

The four-day event will conclude with a valedictory ceremony at 4 p.m.

The Vice-Chancellor said that during the mela, an exhibition on agricultural inputs, farm machinery, hi-tech horticulture will be organised. And, comprehensive information on teaching, research and extension activities undertaken on the different campuses of the university will be provided to the farming community.

The university has set up 199 hi-tech stalls, 351 economy stalls, 24 machinery stalls, 38 food stalls, 50 livestock stalls and 10 field stalls for the mega farm fair. The latest technologies developed and released by the university and those on the anvil will be showcased during the mela, which is likely to see a participation of around 12 lakh farmers from across the region and also different States.