KRERA trying to ensure compensation for home-buyers

Tackling allegations of real estate developers dithering on payment of compensation or interest, the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has started following up with authorities of the Revenue Department to streamline the process.

KRERA Chairman M.R. Kamble told The Hindu that the authority has been holding periodic meetings with DCs and tahsildars to ensure that court orders are followed and aggrieved home buyers get compensation.

"In 40 cases, notices have been sent to developers and builders to pay compensation/interest to home buyers, mostly in Bengaluru. Some have sought time. As soon as the Revenue Department gets information from us, they have to issue notices and bring pressure on the developer to pay up," he said.

Though this is additional work for officials, they have been managing to get developers to pay.

In June, the Yelahanka tahsildar made a developer pay over ₹3 lakh to an aggrieved buyer. In December 2018, a developer agreed to pay ₹68 lakh to a buyer through RERA while the adjudicating officer was hearing the case, he said.

The permanent RERA authority was established in March 2019. A frequent allegation from home buyers is of developers and builders not adhering to RERA’s orders and putting off payment.

"When we send a case to the Revenue Department, we follow up with them and offer assistance. This is a new organisation. We may find new methods of recovery," said Mr. Kamble.

KRERA has 2,763 complaints registered as on July 11, mostly from Bengaluru. With developers planning projects in other districts, KRERA is hoping to increase awareness about itself in other districts by holding conferences and workshops in all the districts. M.S. Shankar from the Forum for People's Collective Efforts, Karnataka Chapter, said two years after the Act was implemented in Karnataka, the percentage of cases that have reached the DC’s office is dismal.

“Over 1,050 complaints have been heard and judgments given in addition to over 2,750 complaints registered. Yet, only 114 cases have been forwarded to the Bengaluru DC, in which notices have been issued in 44 cases. Where is the seriousness of sending notices? It won’t serve any purpose,” he said. The forum is stressing on the need for KRERA to have more powers for enforcement of its orders.