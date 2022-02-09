KREDL taking up initiatives to promote renewable energy

Senior Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations Manjunath Dollin speaking at a media workshop in Hubballi on Wednesday.

HUBBALLI

09 February 2022 22:13 IST

It organises media workshop and interaction on Renewable Energy Sources

Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) is taking up various initiatives for promoting research and development in the field of renewable energy and also for exploitation of renewable energy sources, Assistant General Manager (In-Charge) of KREDL Savita S. Meti has said.

Speaking at a media workshop and interaction on Renewable Energy Sources at Rayapur near Hubballi on Wednesday, Ms. Meti said that KREDL is making continuous efforts to exploit alternative energy sources such as solar and wind power, micro hydro power generation, bio power and generation of power using solid waste.

Efforts are also being made to reduce power consumption by various methods, including installation of LED streetlights, utilisation of natural light in buildings, government schools and colleges.This apart, focus is on promoting solar powered irrigation pumpsets, she said.

Advertising

Advertising

She pointed out that some private companies are using social media to cheat farmers in the name of solar powered irrigation pumpsets and asked them to be cautious about such companies.

Senior Assistant Director of the Department of Information and Public Relations Manjunath Dollin said that at a time when climate change and rise in temperature have become global challenges, media is throwing light on causes for such changes that are affecting human lives.Sensitising people more on environment-friendly energy sources is the need of the hour, he said.

Prashant Revankar of KLE Technological University and Deputy General Manager of SELCO Solar Light Prasanna Hegdegave talks on the recent developments in exploitation of renewable energy sources. President of Dharwad Media Club Mustafa Kunnibhavi, President of Dharwad Journalist Guild Basavaraj Hiremath and others were present.

Demonstration

As part of the workshop, demonstration on micro hydro power generation units that will help in irrigation was organised. This apart, exhibits on recent technological developments and products in renewable energy were put on display. Electric two-wheelers, cold storage units, grain processing units and others were among the exhibits.