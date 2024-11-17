ADVERTISEMENT

Krantiveera Brigade will work for Hindutva and nation, says Eshwarappa

Published - November 17, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The brigade intends to work for Hindutva and the nation

The Hindu Bureau

K.S. Eshwarappa and other leaders of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Brigade taking out a rally in Kalaburagi in 2017. | Photo Credit: File Photo

K.S. Eshwarappa, former Deputy Chief Minister, announced the formation of Krantiveera Brigade in Vijayapura on Saturday. He said the brigade would hold a rally in Basavana Bagewadi in February next year, where it would be formally launched.

He said it was a non-political body that would not be under his control. The brigade would fight to protect the interests of Hindutva and the nation. Its office-bearers will be swamis of mutts and the members will be interested youth, he said. The brigade will also demand government support for smaller mutts.

This is the second time Mr. Eshwarappa has formed a brigade. In 2016, he had announced the formation of Sangolli Rayanna Brigade. Mr Eshwarappa, who quit the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections, had announced earlier this year, that he would form Rayanna Channamma Brigade, to protect the interests of SC/STs, OBCs and Lingayats. The announcement was made after a meeting of some seers in Amogha Siddeshwar Mutt of Arakeri on Saturday.

Mr. Eshwarappa said he would prefer to go to jail than seek an apology for his controversial statements that were believed to be anti-Muslim, at a recent anti-Waqf rally.

Sri Makhanapur Somnath Swami, who has been selected to head the brigade, said it was a religious organisation and would work towards increasing awareness about the Hindu faith.

