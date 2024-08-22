K.R. Puram foot-over-bridge nearing completion; pedestrians express frustration over missed deadlines

After missing several deadlines, the long awaited Foot-over-Bridge (FoB) connecting the Krishnarajapuram railway station and the K.R. Pura Metro station is nearing completion. Officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) spearheading the project said that the FoB is expected to open soon.

The deck slab at the concourse level of the Blue Line Metro Station has been completed in the project. “Almost all the work is completed, with only a few minor tasks remaining,” a BMRCL official said. Despite the progress, the project has faced significant delays, primarily due to the late issuance of essential drawings by subcontracted consultants.

Initially, the BMRCL had committed to completing the bridge by January. However, this deadline was missed, and a new target was set for April. Despite these setbacks, the FoB remains unfinished. “The project, aimed at improving pedestrian access, is currently under way and progressing smoothly. Previous delays were attributed to land issues, which have now been resolved, allowing the project to proceed without further obstacles,” the BMRCL official added.

The FoB is designed to improve intermodal connectivity, it will link the K.R. Puram Metro Station with the Krishnarajapuram Railway Station, a much-needed connection for thousands of pedestrians. Currently, many are forced to risk their lives crossing a busy road due to the absence of this critical infrastructure.

Local residents and daily commuters have expressed their frustration over the repeated delays. “The FoB is desperately needed. Every day, we see people, including elderly and children, trying to navigate the traffic. It’s incredibly dangerous,” said Tara M. Kumar, a frequent commuter. “It’s frustrating that despite knowing how important this bridge is, the authorities have repeatedly missed deadlines. How long are we supposed to wait?” she questioned.

Another pedestrian, Puneeth Shankar, said: “I’ve been following the progress of this bridge since it was first announced. We need this bridge, and we need it now. The location under the bridge creates poor visibility, making it difficult to gauge vehicle movements. Even when traffic occasionally stops to let pedestrians cross, I still find it challenging to navigate safely.”

The BMRCL is executing the project in collaboration with the Railways, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and the Traffic Police. Despite the initial setbacks, the BMRCL assures that the FoB will be operational soon, providing much-needed relief to the area’s pedestrians.

