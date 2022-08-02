K.R. Pet to host Kumbh Mela in October

The three-day religious event to be held from October 15 at Akki Hebbal

The Triveni Sangam at Ambigarahalli-Sangapura in Akki Hebbal hobli in K.R. Pet taluk will host a three-day Kumbh Mela in October this year.

In this connection, Minister in charge of Mandya district K. Gopalaiah held a meeting with officials at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mandya on Tuesday and gave instructions for making preparations for the mega event that will take place on October 15, 16 and 17.

As the devotees would turn up in large numbers, the Minister told the officials to take steps for widening the approach roads to the Sangam. In case of private properties, the Minister told them to persuade the owners to cooperate for road widening (as a temporary arrangement) for the benefit of devotees.

Basic facilities, roads, temporary toilets, makeshift bus-stand and parking, drinking water, healthcare and emergency services are among the areas that need to be arranged for the devotees thronging the place to participate in the religious event.

The Minister also gave instructions for developing a helipad for the VIPs’ visit and deployment of rescue teams.

Mr. Gopalaiah told the deputy commissioner to hold a preliminary meeting with the district-level officers in connection with the event and later another meeting (to be chaired by the Ministers) would be convened to review the arrangements done for the event.

Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports and K.R. Pet MLA K.C. Narayana Gowda told the district administration to convene a meeting of seers in connection with the “Sarva Dharma Sammelana” (all religion meeting) on the occasion of Kumbh Mela.