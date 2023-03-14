K.R. Pet gets new hi-tech indoor sports facility

March 14, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

A hi-tech indoor sports facility that was developed at K.R. Pet in Mandya is all set for inauguration on Thursday, March 16.

The sports facility has been named after Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

Built at a cost of ₹15 crore, the facility will be inaugurated in the presence of Sri Nirmalanandhanatha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt. Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports and K.R. Pet MLA Narayana Gowda will be present.

The indoor stadium consists of badminton courts, swimming pool, gym and other sporting facilities aimed at promoting sporting talents among the youth in the taluk.