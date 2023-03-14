HamberMenu
K.R. Pet gets new hi-tech indoor sports facility

Built at a cost of ₹15 crore, the facility will be inaugurated on Thursday, March 16

March 14, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the indoor sports facility that has come up in K.R. Pet.

A view of the indoor sports facility that has come up in K.R. Pet. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A hi-tech indoor sports facility that was developed at K.R. Pet in Mandya is all set for inauguration on Thursday, March 16.

The sports facility has been named after Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

Built at a cost of ₹15 crore, the facility will be inaugurated in the presence of Sri Nirmalanandhanatha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt. Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports and K.R. Pet MLA Narayana Gowda will be present.

The indoor stadium consists of badminton courts, swimming pool, gym and other sporting facilities aimed at promoting sporting talents among the youth in the taluk.

