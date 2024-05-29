K.R. Hospital orthopaedic surgeon trapped in bribery case sentenced to four years in prison 

An orthopaedic surgeon in K.R. Hospital in Mysuru, who had been trapped by the sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) while demanding and accepting a bribe in April 2017, has been sentenced to four years in prison and slapped with a penalty of ₹50,000 by the Lokayukta Special court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third additional district and sessions judge Bhagya, who is also the Lokayukta Special Court judge, sentenced Dr. Puttaswamy, an orthopaedic surgeon of K.R. Hospital in Mysuru to four years in prison and imposed a penalty of ₹ 50,000 in an order passed on Wednesday.

Dr. Puttaswamy had demanded a bribe of ₹40,000 to perform surgery on a relative of the complainant S.R. Devaraju and was trapped by the ACB on April 12, 2017 while accepting a bribe of ₹26,000.

ACB Police inspector Shekar, the investigating officer, had filed a charge sheet against him in court while Lokayukta’s Special Public Prosecutor Kaliyanda Muthamma Poonachcha argued the matter in court. The judge delivered the sentence on Wednesday after the charges against the accused were proved in the court, said a press statement issued from the office of V.J. Satish, Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, Mysuru.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.