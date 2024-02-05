K.R. and district hospitals get hi-tech ambulances

February 05, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The K.R. Hospital and District Hospital in Mysuru on Monday received two advanced ambulances under the CSR initiative of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries-VST Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd.

The ambulances were handed over to the hospital authorities led by MMCRI Dean K.R. Dakshayani by the company managing director Ryuji Nagase, and Shinsuke Umehara.

The CSR team members including Sagar, Saravanabava, and others were present. The ambulances are equipped with life support system, a release said here.

Shobha of K.R. Hospital, and Resident Medical Officer of District Hospital Dr. Hariprasad were present.