KPTCL recruitment scam: Siddaramaiah asks if Karnataka Government is capable of holding any exam without irregularities

The surfacing of alleged irregularities in the examination by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) for recruitment of junior engineers has given more ammunition to the opposition as it comes close on the heels of the recruitment scams for Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), Assistant Professors and some posts in the Transport Department

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, ““Can’t this government organise any examination without irregularities or leakage of question papers?”

Whenever the State Government found itself becoming the target of public ire after the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association alleged that they were forced to pay 40% commission in contracts, and over the alleged PSI recruitment scam, it sought to divert public attention by raking up issues like hijab and lets loose its ‘riot squads’ on the streets, he said.

Contending that lakhs of rupees had changed hands in the KPTCL recruitment scam, Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed that Bluetooth devices and other electronic gadgets had been used to carry out the malpractices.

He urged Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar to take up full responsibility for the alleged recruitment scam and bring the guilty to book.