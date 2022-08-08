KPTCL, HESCOM employees protest against Electricity (Amendment) Bill in Hubballi

Alleging that Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 has been introduced in the Parliament in a hurried manner, employees and officials of KPTCL and HESCOM staged a demonstration in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 08, 2022 20:58 IST

KPTCL, HESCOM staff say it has been introduced in Parliament in hurried manner

Stating that Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 has been introduced in Parliament in a hurried manner, employees and officials of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) staged a demonstration in Hubballi on Monday.

Under aegis of KPTCL officers and Employees Union, KPTLC Employees Association, HESCOM Contract Employees Association, All India Powermen’s Federation (AIPF) and AIUTUC, the employees staged a snap protest before the office of HESCOM at Navanagar in Hubballi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Addressing the protestors, secretary of KPTCL Employees Association Adiveppa Menasinakai said that previously, when the Union government took steps towards privatisation of power sector, there were widespread agitations across the country forcing the government to withdraw the Amendment Bill. “Even now united protest is the only tool to combat against privatisation,” he said.

Organising secretary Asif Shivalli said that if the Bill was allowed to get passed, then all ESCOMS including HESCOM would get privatised and end up in the hands of corporate houses. It would be not only be detrimental to the employees but also would lead to fleecing of consumers, which should be prevented at any cost, he said.

Convenor of AIPF-AIUTUC Gangadhar Badiger, with the passing of the Amendment Bill, crores of poor families, farmers, small industries and general public would be forced to face hardships and the employees would lose all their rights. In the interest of the country, there was need for united fight against the move, he said.

Scores of officers, employees, contract workers and other staff took part in the agitation and condemned the move.