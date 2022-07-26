KPTCL has set up 1,850 km of transmission lines in last one year alone: Energy Minister

Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar on Tuesday said that the KPTCL had set up 1,850 kms of new transmission lines in the last one year after he assumed charge as minister.

Briefing reporters about the achievements of his department in the last one year on the occasion of the BJP govenrment led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai preparing to celebrate its first anniversary, Mr. Sunil Kumar said building such a long stretches of new transmission lines within such a short span of time was one of the major achievements of his department.

He also described the decision to provide power connection to houses in Bengaluru without occupancy certificates as another major achievement, while pointing out that such a measure had helped in nearly five lakh houses getting power supply.

Also, the transformer maintenace campaign had been taken up for the first time in the state under his leadership, he said, while pointing out that a reord number of 3.5 to four lakh transformers had been taken up under maintenance within a week under the campaign.

Similarly serious efforts totwards replacing the burnt transformers within 24 hours was being made now for the first time in the history of energy department, he said.