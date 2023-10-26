HamberMenu
KPTCL, GESCOM officials told to ensure uninterrupted power supply for seven hours in rural areas of Yadgir district

October 26, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Sharanabasappa Darshanapur is the Yadgir district in-charge Minister

Sharanabasappa Darshanapur is the Yadgir district in-charge Minister | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Minister for Small Scale Industries and district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has instructed officials of KPTCL and GESCOM in Yadgir to take initiatives to supply power for seven hours as directed by the State government.

He was addressing a meeting in Yadgir on Thursday.

Mr. Darshanapur said that farmers and the general public in rural areas are facing trouble due to shortage of power supply. Therefore, officials should take proper initiatives and ensure uninterrupted power supply.

“When you are able to supply uninterrupted power to industries, why are you failing to supply power for seven hours in rural areas?” he asked and directed the officials concerned to take immediate action without giving any reasons to shirk responsibility.

The Minister also asked them to change dysfunctional transformers immediately and inform the respective MLAs about the action taken. He highlighted the inability of the officers in not attending to problems, particularly dysfunctional transformers, and said that this has happened despite the district having three transformer repair centres.

Dysfunctional transformers are not getting repaired in time. “I will not tolerate any negligence and delay. I will review often on the work that you have taken up, henceforth,” the Minister warned the officials.

Member of Legislator Assembly Raja Venkatappa Naik, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Chief Engineer of KPTCL Giridhar Kulkarni, Executive Engineer of GESCOM Raghavendra, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub-Division Hampanna Sajjan and other officers were present.

