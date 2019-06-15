KPTCL employee attacks two

Two officials of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) suffered injuries when a colleague hit them with a hatchet in the office at Santhepet in Hassan on Friday. Swathi Dikshit, 30, Assistant Engineer (Electrical) and Venkate Gowda, a Station Assistant (Grade-1) suffered injuries.

Ms. Dikshit suffered deep cuts on her face and hand. Venkatesh Gowda was hurt when he tried to stop the attack. The police identified the accused as M.N. Manjunath, Station Assistant (Grade-2). It is said that Manjunath was harbouring a grudge against the senior officer. He used a weapon on her when she directed him to clear the lawn outside the office. The incident happened around 10.30 a.m. Venkate Gowda intervened and suffered injuries. The office staff shifted both the injured to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences.

The Hassan Town Police registered the complaint and arrested Manjunath. The CESC has suspended him, pending a departmental inquiry.