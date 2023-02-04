KPSC turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to plea of meritorious Scheduled Caste youth: HC

February 04, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Public Service Commission (KPSC) had “turned a blind eye and a deaf ear” to the plea of a meritorious Scheduled Caste (SC) youth for rectifying a trivial error that had occurred in entering his caste in the online application, resulting in not considering him for the post of First Division Assistant as he was treated as a general category candidate, said the High Court of Karnataka.

“This human error is glorified by the KPSC by declining to accede to the request for change of category at the time of document verification. It is not in dispute that the petitioner has secured high marks and would definitely come within the zone of consideration, if he was treated as a SC candidate,” the court observed.

“To err is human, infallibility is unknown to humanity,” the court observed, while stating that treating him as a general merit or Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidate and glorification of a trivial human error had resulted in loss of appointment to the petitioner.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing a petition filed by 27-year-old Hemanthkumar N. of Challakere in Chitradurga district. The petitioner had questioned KPSC’s decision of treating him under the general merit in the provisional selection list notified in November, 2022.

The court said that error committed by the petitioner is trivial as the apex court had held that non-submission of caste certificate along with application itself is a curable defect and would not take way consideration for appointment of a SC candidate.

While directing the KPSC to include the petitioner in the provisional/final selection list based on his marks under the SC category, the court declined to accept KPSC’s contention that such an order would open the Pandora’s box and become a precedent.

“If this order opens up Pandora’s box, so be it. If it becomes a precedent, so be that. This court would not turn a deaf ear to a cry of a SC candidate who has scored high marks, despite the trials and tribulations throughout that they face to lose the opportunity of getting selected for trivial reasons,” the court observed, while stating that the KPSC ought to have considered petitioner’s plea earlier.

The petitioner had submitted application online in a cyber centre and realised that his caste was wrongly entered as ST instead of SC on taking a print out of the submitted application. Later, he appeared to have attempted to change it to SC with the help of personnel of cyber centre. He realised that his caste remained as ST in the application only when he attended document verification process with his caste certificate, and hence, filed a representation to correct his caste based the caste certificate issued to him way back in 2013.

The KPSC did not heed to his plea even after a nudge from the Karnataka State Commission for SC/ST to consider him under SC category, and stuck to its stand that it cannot deviate from the data entered in the application.