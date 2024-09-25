KPSC told to follow UPSC model in recruitment

With many malpractices reported during the recruitment process of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), the State government has decided to adopt the model followed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to ensure transparency in the recruitment of gazetted and non-gazetted posts.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who chaired a meeting on the progress of recruitment in various departments and under Article 371J on Wednesday, instructed senior officials to adopt the model followed by UPSC.

The causes for the delay in recruitment, loopholes in recruitment process and other issues were discussed.

Avoid clash of dates

He directed officials to ensure that all departments issue notifications on vacancies at a time and release the timetable for conducting the exam and announcement of results. They were told to avoid clash of dates of examinations conducted by other departments of the State and Central governments.

Issues related to recruitments in the Kalyana Karnataka region under Article 371J were discussed and officials told to bring the issues raised by the Cabinet sub-committee before the Cabinet. Several Ministers, including Home Minister G. Parameshwara, attended the meeting.

Already the Administrative Reforms Commission has recommended reforms in government recruitment.