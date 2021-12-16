KPSC to re-conduct exam for candidates who missed it

KALABURAGI

16 December 2021 01:06 IST

They have to apply before December 22 along with train ticket and hall ticket

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) will re-conduct the competitive examination for the posts of Assistant Engineer in the Public Works Department (PWD) for those candidates who had missed the exam on Tuesday owing to the delay of their trains.

As per the new schedule, the examination will be held on December 29, 2021 in Bengaluru and only those who had missed the first session paper (common paper – 1) on Tuesday and wrote the second session paper afternoon will be allowed to write it. In a notification issued on Wednesday, the KPSC authorities made it clear that the candidates who missed the examination on Tuesday should submit their application for appearing the paper, the train ticket to prove that they had travelled on the Hassan – Solapur Express and the Udyan Express trains that got delayed, and the hall ticket issued by the KPSC before December 22, 2021 to be eligible for the rescheduled examination.

The candidates are asked to submit the documents through speed post or email (kpsc-ka@nic.in) or in person.

Advertising

Advertising

Hundreds of candidates had missed the first session paper as their trains got delayed by about five hours.

The candidates alighted at Raichur railway station and blocked the train by sitting on the tracks for hours demanding the re-conduct of the examinations.

After the JD(S) and the Congress legislators had raised the issue in the Assembly, the Government had decided to re-conduct the examination for those who missed it due to delayed trains.