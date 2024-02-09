ADVERTISEMENT

KPSC issue figures at Janaspandana as job aspirants seek action against chairman

February 09, 2024 05:06 am | Updated 05:07 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The ongoing squabbling in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) reached the State-level Janaspandana held by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday with some of the job aspirants submitting a petition in this regard.

In the petition, the signatories, who identified themselves as job aspirants, expressed concern over the delay in notification of new jobs and announcement of list of selected candidates by the KPSC due to the alleged indifferent attitude of commission Chairman Shivashankarappa S. Sahukar. They demanded the intervention of the Chief Minister to protect the interests of job aspirants. They also expressed concern over KPSC Secretary Latha Kumari being at the receiving end for trying to protect the interests of job aspirants and acting as per law.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US