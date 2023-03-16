ADVERTISEMENT

KPSC exam in Yadgir from tomorrow

March 16, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal chairing a meeting of officers in Yadgir on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal has said that competitive examination for Group C category of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) will be held on Saturday and Sunday in Yadgir district.

She was addressing a meeting of officers in Yadgir on Thursday.

As many as six examination centres have been set up in the district.

The First Paper, Kannada language, is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and the Second Paper, common general knowledge, will be held between 10 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. on Sunday.

The other papers such as common Kannada, common English and computer knowledge, will be held between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

As many as 1,872 candidates are eligible to attend the examination, Ms. Snehal said.

“To ensure fair and proper examination, all precautionary measures have been initiated and adequate police bandobast has been arranged. Book stalls and photocopying shops within a 200 m radius have been asked to remain closed while the examination is on. Carrying mobile phones and smart watches inside the examination centres are strictly prohibited,” she said.

Officials have been asked to ensure cleanliness around the examination centres and also provide drinking water in the examination halls, she added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Deputy Director of Pre-University Mariswamy, Deputy Director of Public Instructions Shantagowda Patil, Treasury officer Malingaraya, Lead College Principal Subhashchandra Koulagi and others were present.

