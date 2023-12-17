KPSC exam held in eight centers in Mysuru

December 17, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The examination for the posts of junior accounts assistants conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) was held under elaborate security measures in Mysuru on Sunday. The examination was conducted across the State and the city had eight centers where the candidates write the examination. In total, 4,033 candidates had registered for the examination. Some candidates did not write the examination.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction H.K. Pandu said the examination was successfully conducted amidst the security measures taken with the KPSC authorities overseeing the arrangements. Observers had been appointed along with measures like installation of mobile jammers, CCTVs taken for preventing malpractices.

The candidates appeared for the examination in the morning and afternoon sessions.

The candidates were screened before they were allowed to enter the examination centers.

“The exam went on smoothly. In Saturday’s examination, around 16 candidates appeared out of 43 registered,” he said.