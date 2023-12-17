GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KPSC exam held in eight centers in Mysuru

December 17, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The examination for the posts of junior accounts assistants conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) was held under elaborate security measures in Mysuru on Sunday. The examination was conducted across the State and the city had eight centers where the candidates write the examination. In total, 4,033 candidates had registered for the examination. Some candidates did not write the examination.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction H.K. Pandu said the examination was successfully conducted amidst the security measures taken with the KPSC authorities overseeing the arrangements. Observers had been appointed along with measures like installation of mobile jammers, CCTVs taken for preventing malpractices.

The candidates appeared for the examination in the morning and afternoon sessions.

The candidates were screened before they were allowed to enter the examination centers.

“The exam went on smoothly. In Saturday’s examination, around 16 candidates appeared out of 43 registered,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.