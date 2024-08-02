GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KPRS, sugarcane growers seek Deputy Commissioner’s intervention to clear dues 

Updated - August 02, 2024 10:03 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 10:02 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, district president of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, district president of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Members of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) and sugarcane growers have sought the Deputy Commissioner’s intervention to release dues to the tune of ₹29 crore for the cane supplied to the two sugar factories – Renuka Sugars and KPR Sugars in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district.

KPRS district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, addressing presspersons on Friday, said that KPR Sugars had to pay a sum of ₹17.82 crore for crushing 11 lakh tonnes of cane supplied by 25,000 farmers. Similarly, Renuka Sugars had to clear dues of ₹11.2 crore to 23,000 farmers.

Mr. Mamshetty said that Renuka Sugars had paid ₹2,550 per tonne against the fixed Fair Remunerative Price (FRP) of ₹3,282 per tonne. The factory has deducted the harvesting and transportation (H&T) charges of ₹732 against the fixed H&T of ₹572.

He warned that the members of KPRS and sugarcane growers from Afzalpur taluk would stage a ‘rasta roko’ in front of the DC’s office on August 8, if the district administration failed to initiate action against both the sugar factories and directed them to pay the dues to the farmers at the earliest.

