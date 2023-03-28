KPRS stages protest against Jal Jeevan Mission works

March 28, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Members of the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha staged a protest with empty pots outside the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department building in Kalaburagi on Tuesday over alleged discrepancies in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) across the district.

KPRS district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty and members from taluk and hobli areas gathered outside the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation office building and said that substandard material has been used in the Jal Jeevan Mission works by the contractors.

Mr. Mamshetty said that the government is trying to privatise drinking water services through the mission. The government has planned to provide 55 litres of water per household a day for free, while it will charge for additional usage of water.

Terming the scheme as the most unscientific, Mr. Mamshetty said that the government is drawing a pipeline promising drinking water through taps to each household without identifying the water resources.

There are 1,584 villages in Kalaburagi district and the work has been taken up in 500 villages in phase I. He accused the contractors of taking up works under the scheme causing damage to roads to draw pipelines for providing water connection.

Most of the contractors have been paid partially even before the completion of work and the scheme has become a source of funds for contractors and leaders of political parties, he added.