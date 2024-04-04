GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KPRS seeks change in MGNREGA work schedule

April 04, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
District president of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha Sharanabasappa Mamshetty addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

District president of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha Sharanabasappa Mamshetty addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Members of the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) have demanded that the government revise the schedule of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and revoke National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) application introduced by the Union government in 2021.

KPRS district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, addressing a press conference here on Thursday, said that workers often engage themselves at worksites where even tree cover is not available when there is a heat wave going. Besides, they are forced to wait for capturing attendance through the mobile application NMMS.

Though the government introduced the NMMS application to plug leakages in the implementation of the scheme by recording regular attendance of the workers, the application has not met the objective due to lack of proper internet connectivity in rural areas. The government should scrap the NMMS system immediately, Mr. Mamshetty said.

