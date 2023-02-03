KPRS plans Vidhana Soudha Chalo in support of demand for higher compensation for red gram

February 03, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Pooh-poohing the policy of the BJP-led State government on fixing compensation for extensive damage to red gram crop in parts of Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir districts due to wilt disease, members of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) have decided to launch a Vidhana Soudha Chalo on February 16 and demand that the government fix scientific compensation.

KPRS district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, addressing a press conference here on Friday, said that the State government recently announced a compensation of ₹10,000 per hectare of crop loss. Also, it limited compensation to a maximum of two hectares per farmer as per SDRF and NDRF guidelines.

Mr. Mamshetty said that the region is known for huge production of red gram. But this year’s kharif crop came under the grip of seasonal climate fluctuations during July and August and then, it was destroyed due to wilt disease. Distress among farmers in the district pushed 13 farmers to end their lives last year, he added.

The KPRS members and the farmers will picket the residences of public representatives in the region demanding that they exert pressure on the State government to increase compensation to ₹25,000 per hectare from ₹10,000 per hectare. The sangha will launch the Vidhana Soudha Chalo on February 16 and meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and urge him to increase the compensation amount.