KPRS plans Belagavi Chalo tomorrow

December 23, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Members of the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) has decided to organise Belagavi Chalo and stage a protest outside the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Sunday to urge the State government to fix minimum support price (MSP) for red gram crop as per scientific basis and also, address various other woes of farmers.

“KPRS members will, along with farmers, leave from Kalaburagi on Sunday and carry damaged red gram crop to protest outside the Suvarna Soudha the same day, demanding that the government take up discussion on the issues concerning farmers during the ongoing session,” he added.

District president of the sangha Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, addressing a press conference here on Thursday, said that red gram growers across the district have suffered a double whammy of excess rainfall and wilt disease this year. The government should fix minimum support price for red gram as per the recommendations made by M.S. Swaminathan, which is at least 50% more than the weighted average cost of production.

He said that the State government has established the Red Gram Development Board for namesake but has failed to make any efforts to strengthen the board by allocating adequate funds. Mr. Mamshetty demanded that the government allocate ₹25 crore for the board.

The other demands include the establishment of red gram procurement centres in each gram panchayat during the harvesting season and complete waiver of farm loans.