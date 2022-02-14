KPRS members stage protest in Hassan to save land of poor farmers

The Hindu Bureau February 14, 2022 16:32 IST

They accuse some influential people of forcibly evicting eight families who had been cultivating 16 acres of land at K. Chowdenahalli in Channarayapatna taluk

KPRS members stage a protest in Hassan alleging that influential people were trying evicting farmers from the land they had been cultivating for 40 years at K. Chowdenahalli in Channarayapatna taluk, Hassan district, Karnataka, on February 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Members of the Hassan district unit of Karnataka Prantha Raita Sangha staged a protest in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Hassan on February 14 alleging that influential people were forcibly evicting eight families who had been cultivating 16 acres of land at K. Chowdenahalli in Channarayapatna taluk. The protestors said eight families had been cultivating two acres each for the last 40 years. They were granted land in 1994-95. The cultivators have land records in their names. They had drilled borewells and obtained bank loans by mortgaging the land. However, a few influential people had allegedly been trying to take over their land by creating false records in collusion with a few officers of the Revenue Department. KPRS district president H.R. Naveen Kumar and others submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner R. Girish seeking justice for the poor farmers.



