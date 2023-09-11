HamberMenu
KPRS demands that State government declare Kalaburagi district as drought-affected

September 11, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding that the State government declare Kalaburagi district as drought-hit in view of severe shortage of rainfall, the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) staged a demonstration here on Monday.

The protestors, led by KPRS district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office and urged the State government to initiate steps for declaring Kalaburagi district as drought-hit and also, provide immediate relief to farmers.

Mr. Mamshetty said that 1.88 lakh farmers in the district have insured their kharif crops under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY).

The insurance companies have settled claims for a crop loss of ₹91 crore against the total premium of ₹161 crore collected from farmers in the district, he said.

He demanded that the insurance companies release the remaining insurance claim worth ₹115 crore immediately. The government should also waive loans given to farmers and agriculture workers, he added.

He urged the government to conduct a survey to assess crop loss and release fair compensation to farmers.

Mr. Mamshetty demanded that the Centre provide at least 200 days of employment guarantee under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme and increase wages to ₹600 a day.

