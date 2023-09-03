KPRS demands that government declare Kalaburagi as drought-hit in view of severe scarcity of rainfall

September 03, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Demanding that the State government declare Kalaburagi district as drought-hit in view of severe shortage of rainfall, the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) will stage a demonstration here on September 11.

KPRS district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, addressing presspersons here on Sunday, urged the State government to initiate steps for declaring Kalaburagi as drought-hit and provide immediate relief to farmers.

As many as 1.88 lakh farmers in the district have insured their crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). The insurance companies have collected a total premium of ₹161 crore from these farmers and had settled claims for crop loss for only ₹91 crore, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mamshetty demanded that the insurance companies release the remaining insurance claims of ₹115 crore immediately. The government should also waive loans of farmers and agricultural workers, he added.

He urged the government to conduct surveys to assess crop loss and release fair compensation to farmers.

The Animal Husbandry Department should review the fodder stock position and ensure adequate fodder for cattle across the district, he said. He also urged the district administration to take steps to tackle water scarcity in rural and urban areas across the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.