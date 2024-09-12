KPRS demands crop loss compensation for Yadgir farmers

The district unit of the Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha (KPRS) has demanded that compensation for crop loss be released immediately after a joint survey, as standing crops on several hundreds of hectares have been damaged due to copious rainfall.

Activists of the organisation, under the leadership of president of the unit Channappa Anegundi, have said that farmers are facing problems, mainly crop loss.

“The district has received heavy rainfall in the past of couple days and crops have been badly damaged. The district administration should direct the departments concerned to conduct a joint survey on crop damage and release compensation to the affected farmers,” Mr. Anegundi has said.

He has also highlighted in a memorandum that was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner here on Thursday that many farmers have been cultivating crops in bagair hukum, gairana and government land for the last three decades in the district.

However, they have not been given the Saguvali Cheeti and land records yet, though several reminders have been sent, he added.

The district administration should take immediate steps in this regard and put an end to the problems that the farmers cultivating on such land are facing, he said.

He said that the debt free law should be implemented to waive farmers loans they have availed themselves of from nationalised banks and a suggestion made to bankers to waive loans as the price of farm produce has come down drastically in the open market.

Private financing organisations that distribute micro loans to people are harassing them for loan repayment. Therefore, they should be prevented from taking such forcible action. As rural areas are facing electricity problems, seven hours of power should be supplied to farm pumpsets, he said.

The members of the sangha have also highlighted the issue of potholes on the Yadgir-Shahapur Main Road and urged the authorities concerned to fill them immediately to avoid possible road accidents.

S.M. Sagar, Bheemaraya Pujari, Siddu Yaktapur and others were present.

