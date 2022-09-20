KPRS conference to discuss land acquisition issues

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Pranth Raitha Sangha (KPRS) will organise a two-day 16th district-level conference in Kalaburagi from September 26.

On September 26, representatives of the sangha from various taluks and farmers from across the district will join a rally from Nehru Gunj to Jagat Circle, where a public meeting will be held.

KPRS State president G.C. Bayya Reddy and secretary U. Basavaraj will participate in the public meeting on the first day of the conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Retired judge of the High Court H.N. Nagamohan Das will inaugurate a seminar on topics related to farming on the second day of the conference.

KPRS district president M.B. Sajjan and secretary Sharnbasappa Mamshetty, addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, said that the conference will focus on issues related to forcible land acquisition by the government and demand that the government complete work on long-pending irrigation projects.

The conference will also discuss providing jobs to farm families whose agricultural land has been acquired by industries, the KPRS district president said.