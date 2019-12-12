Karnataka

KPL scam: HC grants bail to cricketers

more-in

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday granted bail to cricketers C.M. Gautam and Abrar Khazi, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the betting and match-fixing scams in Karnataka Premier League (KPL) cricket matches. The court also granted anticipatory bail to Arvind Reddy, Ballari Tuskers team owner, while directing him not to leave the country without the permission of the court.

Justice K.N. Phaneendra passed the order while allowing the separate petitions filed by the cricketers, who were under judicial custody, seeking their release on bail, and another petition filed by Mr. Reddy anticipating of his arrest by the police.

The HC directed them to cooperate for the investigation and not to tamper with the witnesses or evidences.

They had approached the High Court after the City Civil and Sessions Court had declined to grant bail to them while terming the economic offence alleged against them require detailed investigation, which is yet to be completed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru Karnataka
police
crime
fraud
cricket
Karnataka
Bangalore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 9:06:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/kpl-scam-hc-grants-bail-to-cricketers/article30283483.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY