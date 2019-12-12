KPL scam: HC grants bail to cricketers

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday granted bail to cricketers C.M. Gautam and Abrar Khazi, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the betting and match-fixing scams in Karnataka Premier League (KPL) cricket matches. The court also granted anticipatory bail to Arvind Reddy, Ballari Tuskers team owner, while directing him not to leave the country without the permission of the court.

Justice K.N. Phaneendra passed the order while allowing the separate petitions filed by the cricketers, who were under judicial custody, seeking their release on bail, and another petition filed by Mr. Reddy anticipating of his arrest by the police.

The HC directed them to cooperate for the investigation and not to tamper with the witnesses or evidences.

They had approached the High Court after the City Civil and Sessions Court had declined to grant bail to them while terming the economic offence alleged against them require detailed investigation, which is yet to be completed.