KPL match-fixing scam: KSCA committee member Sudhindra Shinde arrested

The Central Crime Branch, on Wednesday, arrested Karanataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) committee member, Sudhindra Shinde, in connection with the alleged betting and match fixing case in the Karnataka Premier League.

A team had raided Shinde’s house in Domlur on Monday after his name cropped up several times during the investigation.

According to CCB sources, Shinde – a former Karnataka Ranji player and coach at Belagavi Panthers – had ties with the team’s owner, Asfaq Ali Thara, who was one of the first to be arrested in the scam in September.

“We took him in for questioning following the raid. Shinde ran a cricket club in Jayanagar, and would select players from there for KPL teams,” said a police official who is part of the probe.

Thara was allegedly in touch with bookies in Dubai and Mumbai and targeted budding cricketers by luring them with parties, accommodation, and cash.

“Shinde, too, is part of the racket,” he added.