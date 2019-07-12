KPJP yet to merge with Congress

While the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition is struggling to keep its flock together, the Congress is yet to submit the letter of merger of Independent member R. Shankar with the party to the Speaker’s office for official acknowledgement.

Sources in the Speaker’s office confirmed that they are yet to receive the letter.

“The Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janata Party (KPJP) member is still an Independent and not part of the Congress,” sources said. Congress sources said this was the precise reason why anti-defection complaint was not moved against him. Curiously, on July 9 after the Congress Legislature Party meeting, the party released a list of absentees, which included Mr. Shankar’s name.

Hours before he was sworn-in as Cabinet Minister on June 14, Mr. Shankar met Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and handed over the letter on merging the KPJP with the Congress.