Karnataka

KPCL issues warning on increasing water level at Linganamakki reservoir

Special Correspondent Hassan August 09, 2022 20:45 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 20:45 IST

The Executive Engineer of the Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. at Kargal in Sagar taluk has issued the second warning on the increasing water level at Linganamakki reservoir.

As of Tuesday at 5 p.m., the water level in the reservoir stood at 1,806.95 ft. against the full reservoir level of 1,819 ft. The inflow was 67,000 cusecs. The catchment area has been receiving heavy rains. If the inflow increases gradually, the water level could reach the maximum level at any point, forcing the officers to release water from the reservoir.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hence, the engineer has appealed to people in downstream of the dam and residing close to the river basin relocate to the safer places.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...