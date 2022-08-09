KPCL issues warning on increasing water level at Linganamakki reservoir

August 09, 2022 20:45 IST

The Executive Engineer of the Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. at Kargal in Sagar taluk has issued the second warning on the increasing water level at Linganamakki reservoir.

As of Tuesday at 5 p.m., the water level in the reservoir stood at 1,806.95 ft. against the full reservoir level of 1,819 ft. The inflow was 67,000 cusecs. The catchment area has been receiving heavy rains. If the inflow increases gradually, the water level could reach the maximum level at any point, forcing the officers to release water from the reservoir.

Hence, the engineer has appealed to people in downstream of the dam and residing close to the river basin relocate to the safer places.