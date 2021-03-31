KPCL achieves record power generation

BENGALURU

31 March 2021 01:34 IST

Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. (KPCL) achieved maximum daily power generation of 121.708 million units (MU), which includes the highest ever thermal power generation of 80.253 MU, on March 27. With this highest power generation, it surpassed its own previous record generation of 77.329 MU from thermal and 40 MU from hydro and other sources, totalling to 117.22 MU, on March 25.

The KPCL, in a release, said its first thermal power plant, Raichur Thermal Power Station, was commissioned about 30 years ago. The performance of all its units has been excellent and therefore it could achieve plant load factor above 95%, thus enabling the corporation to meet 55 to 60% of the power demand in the State during the summer season.

The release stated that the KPCL had been striving hard to meet the increased demand of power and continues to achieve the maximum power production in the State. KPCL’s managing director V. Ponnuraj has congratulated the employees and officers of the corporation.

