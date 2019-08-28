KPCC unlikely to see change of guard

With Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao completing just a year in office, the party high command is unlikely to change guard of the party in the State, contrary to the widely circulating rumours.

Senior party leaders said that after losing power in the State, some senior leaders had been “planting stories and spreading rumours” about change of KPCC president.

But the party high command has not spoken about any such prospect, sources said.

“Some leaders who served in the Kumaraswamy government have been eyeing the top party’s post in the State. But there was no truth in changing the KPCC chief and leaders aspiring for the post were spreading rumours,” sources said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rao too said he was “unaware of any such development.” He was appointed as KPCC chief in July 2018.

A few days ago, Mr. Rao had caustically remarked that someone from the BJP might be planting stories about the Congress just to “divert media attention from real issues.”

Eyeing the post

However, sources said that seven-time MP K.H. Muniyappa and former Ministers D.K. Shivakumar and M.B. Patil have been eyeing the post.

The high command is likely to announce soon Leader of the Opposition in both the Assembly and the Council. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, being the Congress Legislature Party leader, is most likely to become Leader of the Opposition in Assembly. Former Minister S.R. Patil is likely to be the Leader of the Opposition in the Council.

The party high command is expected to despatch a team to the State next month to assess the popularity of these leaders for their appointment, sources said.