KPCC tweet says Narendra Modi has similar qualities of Tughlaq

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Sunday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that “Modi has similar qualities of 14th century Sultan of Delhi Muhammad bin Tughlaq.”

“Narendra Modi, who is ruling the country, has similar qualities of Muhammad bin Tughlaq”, the KPCC tweeted.

The BJP has undertaken “Operation Lotus” in 10 States and sabotaging to end democracy. “Karnataka should not succumb to Modi’s tactics,” the KPCC tweeted.

The BJP took strong exception to the tweet and said the Congress “insulted” the Prime Minister. In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 seats while the JD(S) and the Congress won one seat each in Karnataka.

In earlier instances too, several leaders compared Mr. Modi to Tughlaq. During the 2019 election campaign, Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that “Mr. Narendra Modi is as terrible as Muhammad bin Tughlaq was”.