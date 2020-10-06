Karnataka

KPCC to organise farmers’ meeting on October 10

Opposing the “anti-farmer” policies of the Union government, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has decided to hold a State-level convention of farmers in Mandya on October 10.

A large number of farmers and their representatives are expected to participate in the convention, said KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar. The All-India Congress Committee has directed the State Congress to organise the convention, he said. The Congress has been opposing the three new farm laws formulated by the Narendra Modi-led government.

A signature campaign of two crore people who had suffered during the COVID-19 lockdown will be collected and handed over to the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, the KPCC chief said.

