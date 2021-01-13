KPCC to hold ‘Sankalpa Samavesha’ on Jan. 18

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will hold a convention of the Kalaburagi division titled ‘Sankalpa Samavesha’ in Kalaburagi city on January 18, said KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre.
Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Mr. Khandre said that during the divisional-level convention, the leaders will discuss with the party workers on strengthening the grassroots, and emphasis will be given on strengthening block-level organisations.
The BJP government is pursuing anti-people and anti-farmer policies, Mr. Khandre said and claimed that the BJP government had brought the progress of the country to a standstill.
Accusing the government of trying to handover the agriculture sector to capitalists, he said as this conspiracy stood exposed, farmers had been left with no option but to come out on the streets.
