KPCC to hold general body meeting on Monday to identify LS candidates

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has called a general body meeting (GBM) of its members on Monday at the party office for expediting the process of selection of candidates for next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers and senior leaders of the party would attend the meeting to be held at 11 a.m., said a KPCC release.

Panels to be set up

The meeting is expected to set up panels to identity candidates for Lok Sabha elections in all 28 constituencies. With the central leaders of the party setting a target to win at least 20 seats in Karnataka in the next year’s general elections, sources said the party has been proposing to field a few Ministers such as H.C. Mahadevappa (Chamarajanagar), Satish Jarkiholi (Belagavi), and K.N. Rajanna (Tumakuru).

The proposal to field Ministers in elections is expected to serve a few purposes such as it would enable the party to field formidable candidates, and would create vacancies in the ministry to accommodate senior legislators who have been aspiring to become Ministers, thereby, douse discontent, sources maintained.

Besides, since three Ministers who have also been serving as working presidents are expected to resign soon, the meeting will discuss new names for the posts that will fall vacant. Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, Eshwar Khandre and Satish Jarkiholi have been continuing as working presidents of KPCC.

Awareness on benefits

The party’s proposal on creating awareness among the rural people about benefits of five guarantees, party’s organisation and party’s campaign strategy are expected to dominate the meeting, sources said.

