KPCC suspends three supporters of Tanveer Sait

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has suspended three supporters of former Minister Tanveer Sait from the party for their role in the anti-party protest held after the mayoral polls in Mysuru last month.

They have been identified as president of Azeez Sait Block Congress Committee Abdul Khader Shahid, vice-president of Mysuru City District Congress Committee Anwar Pasha alias Annu Bhai and KPCC member P. Raju.

According the suspension order issued by KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed, a recommendation to suspend the three had been made by Mysuru City Congress Committee president R. Murthy.

The three had been suspended for their role in the protest organised against the party in Mysuru after the State leadership acted against Mr. Sait for unilaterally deciding to cede the post of Mayor to JD(S) during the mayoral polls of Mysuru City Corporation held on February 24.

During the protest held in front of Mr. Sait’s residence, his supporters shouted slogans against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar for taking action against Mr. Sait.

The Mysuru City Congress Committee served notices to eight supporters of Mr. Sait last week. It may be mentioned here that Mr. Shahid had led a group of supporters to the Congress party’s office in Mysuru on Wednesday to submit his explanation to the show cause notice.