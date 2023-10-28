KPCC spokesperson lodges police complaint over threat calls

October 28, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson M. Lakshmana has lodged a complaint with city police Commissioner Ramesh B. on the alleged threat calls he has been receiving over the last two days.

Accompanied by Mysuru District Congress Committee President B.J. Vijaykumar, and Mysuru City Congress Committee President R. Murthy, and a host of party leaders, Mr. Lakshmana met Mr. Ramesh at his office in the city on Saturday and urged him to register an FIR against the persons threatening him and provide him security.

In his complaint, Mr. Lakshmana said he had convened a press conference at the party office at 1 p.m. on October 26, where he had responded to the “baseless allegations” levelled against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar by JD (S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The KPCC spokesperson claimed that he had given clarification to the baseless charges levelled by Mr. Kumaraswamy and had not made any derogatory references to the former Chief Minister. The clarification had to be issued in the wake of the continued allegations hurled by Mr. Kumaraswamy at the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister without any evidence.

On October 27, a day after the press conference, Mr. Lakshmana said he received a phone call around 3.15 p.m. with the caller threatening him with dire circumstances if he speaks against Mr. Kumaraswamy.

The KPCC spokesperson said he had received two more threatening calls from different numbers on Saturday also. The mobile numbers from which the threatening calls were made had been shared with the police.

Further, Mr. Lakshmana said a person had overheard a group of JD (S) leaders and admirers of Mr. Kumaraswamy planning to barge into his house or attack him when he is on a walk for speaking out against their leader at the press conference.

Mr. Lakshmana claimed that he was an official spokesperson of the Congress party and it was his duty to respond whenever baseless charges are made against either the party or the party leadership.

“There is no place in a democracy for such threats or goonda behaviour,” he said while urging the City Police Commissioner to register an FIR and take appropriate action against the persons threatening him for clarifying to the allegations levelled against the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister while ensuring that proper security is provided to him by the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.