KPCC spokesperson claims Vokkaligas and Lingayats will also benefit from the caste census report

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshman has claimed that the acceptance of caste census report will benefit even the Vokkaligas and Lingayats.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Wednesday, Mr. Lakshman said Vokkaligas and Lingayats were not forward castes, but were part of OBCs.

He said there was a “misunderstanding” that the caste census report would benefit only the Dalits and Backward Castes. The population of various castes will not be an issue as the State government was set to enhance the cap on reservation from the existing 50 to 75 per cent.

All the backward castes including all the sub castes of Lingayats and Vokkaligas will get the benefits of the caste census report if it is implemented.

“I don’t understand why Vokkaligas and Lingayats were opposing the caste census report. I am saying this as a Vokkaliga,” Mr. Lakshmana said while appealing to the leaders of the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities to clarify their doubts with the experts and support the implementation of the report for the benefit of all backward classes.

He cited the example of neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where the government had enhanced the ceiling on reservation from 50 per cent to 78 per cent.

The caste census report has been prepared after spending ₹200 on the survey and urged the State government to accept and implement the report.

Directorate of Enforcement

Mr. Lakshmana criticised the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for booking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam and conducting a search operation at MUDA premises in Mysuru even though investigations in the matter were underway by Lokayukta and the one-man judicial commission.

Contending that the entry of ED into the alleged MUDA scam was part of a “political conspiracy” by the BJP-JD(S) combine against Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Lakshmana suspected that the ED was planning to issue summons to Mr Siddaramaiah during the campaign for the by-polls to three assembly constituencies in the State.

He alleged that the purpose of issuing summons to Mr. Siddaramaiah during the campaign for by-polls was to prevent him from campaigning for the Congress party.

He dared the BJP leaders, who were accusing Mr. Siddaramaiah of irregularities in the allotment of sites under the 50:50 scheme to his wife Parvathi, to release a list of other beneficiaries of the scheme including leaders of various political parties viz. BJP, JD(S) as well as Congress.

