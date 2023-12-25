KPCC questions police over Sankeertana Yatra route in Srirangapatana

December 25, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshman questioned the Mandya district administration and the police for allowing the Sankeertana Yatra to pass close to the mosque in Srirangapatna, on Sunday and wanted the Chief Minister to initiate action against them.

‘’The police and the district administration in Mandya seem to be under the impression that the State was still under the BJP rule and they seem to be functioning with such a mindset which is a misfortune. We will write to the government expressing our concern to initiate action against the district authorities in Mandya,” said Mr. Lakshman. The top echelons of the bureaucracy comprising the IAS and the IPS seems to be controlled by Home Minister Amit Shah, he added.

The Sankeertana Yatra was organized by the Hindu Jagarana Vedike in connection with Hanuman Jayanti and security had been tightened while the area around the historic Jamia Masjid had been barricaded.

Though the Sankeertana Yatra passed off without any untoward incident Mr. Lakshman questioned the wisdom of the police and the district administration in not changing the yatra route to bypass the mosque and alleged that attempts were made to lay siege to it.

He said the procession comprised RSS and VHP elements from other parts of the State and they could have made an attempt to lay siege to the mosque.

Mr. Lakshman also questioned the decision of the police to issue permission for Kalladaka Prabhakar Bhat to address a rally. ‘’He is an RSS leader and spewed venom inciting the crowd and I wonder why sou moto action has not been initiated against him by the police so far,” said Mr. Lakshman and wondered whether he was an extra-constitutional authority who could take law into his hands.

Shettar to be fielded against Pralhad Joshi

The KPCC spokesperson also lashed out at the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi for allegedly using unparliamentary language against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Mr. Lakshman said instead of upholding the interest of the people of the State and ensuring the release of funds Mr. Joshi was criticizing the Chief Minister on the hijab issue.

There are burning issues plaguing the State and the Centre has not released funds for the crop loss due to drought and Mr.Joshi has not spoken so far to secure Karnataka’s interest.

‘’Against Karnataka’s contribution of Rs.4.5 lakh crore by way of GST and other taxes, only ₹50,000 crore was being released to Karnataka instead of ₹2.5 lakh crore which was due to it. Yet, Mr. Joshi maintains a mute silence at the Centre. His term is over, he will lose against Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar who will be fielded against him in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and there is no doubt about it,” said the KPCC spokesperson.

