KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar leads Congress protest in Hubballi

They allege Centre is misusing agencies like Enforcement Directorate to mentally harass Cong. leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

Members of Congress party led by KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar took out a protest march in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Alleging that BJP-led Union government was misusing the central agencies like Enforcement Directorate to mentally harass Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, members of Congress party led by KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar took out a huge protest march in Hubballi on Friday.

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar who flew down to Hubballi to participate in the protest march initiated the march by garlanding the statue of B.R. Ambedkar near Head Post Office. He subsequently garlanded the equestrian statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma on reaching the Kittur Chennamma Circle. Party members also staged a demonstration at the circle.

Addressing the protestors, Mr. Shivakumar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was misusing his power to disgrace the Gandhi family, members of which laid down their lives for the country. “Misusing the ED, the Modi government wants to send Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to jail and finish off the Congress for political reasons,” he said.

He said that Congress leaders who were not afraid of the British, would not be frightened by the threats of BJP and would continue to fight against its anti-people policies.

Lambasting the BJP-led state government in Karnataka, Mr. Shivakumar said that the Home Minister was involved in recruitment scam and the government itself was 40% commissioned.

MLAs Prasad Abbayya and Kusumavathi Shivalli, former MP I.G. Sanadi, former minister A.M. Hindasageri, Congress leaders M.S. Akki, Anilkumar Patil, Altaf Halwoor, N.H. Konaraddi, Sadanand Danganavar, Bangaresh Hiremath, Rajashekhar Menasinakai, Shakir Sanadi, Vinod Asuti, Rajat Ullagaddimath and others took part in the agitation.