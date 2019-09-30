KPCC petitions EC on enforcement of code of conduct with immediate effect

The Opposition Congress has urged the Election Commission of India to enforce the model code of conduct with immediate effect for the bypolls to 15 Legislative Assembly constituencies, instead of waiting till November 11.

A delegation of KPCC members led by president Dinesh Gundu Rao submitted a petition to the EC through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Karnataka on Monday.

They appealed to the EC “to be impartial and conduct the bypolls in a free and fair manner by not colluding with the Union government and BJP”.

“The Election Commission, generally, enforces the model code of conduct soon after the announcement of polls in States. But acting at the behest of the ruling BJP at the Centre, the EC has notified enforcement of the code of conduct from November 11, though it announced the calendar of events on September 27,” the petition said.

“As per the provisions of Article 324 of the Constitution, it is the duty of the commission to conduct free and fair polls. Unfortunately, the commission has failed to do so. It has failed both legally and morally in conducting free and fair polls in recent days,” the KPCC said in the petition. “Hitherto, while rescheduling or postponing elections, the commission had not withdrawn the model code of conduct except making some relaxation in particular cases,” the petition said.