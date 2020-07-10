KPCC office sealed for three days

BENGALURU

10 July 2020 23:20 IST

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office located on Queens Road here has been sealed for three days following three employees in the party office testing positive for COVID-19.

Sources in the party said the KPCC office will be sealed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. This decision was taken to prevent the spread of the disease to other employees and visiting members of the party. Many senior leaders and party workers had gathered at the party office on July 2 to participate in the ceremony where D.K. Shivakumar formally took over as State Congress president.

