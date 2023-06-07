KPCC member reminds CM of Congress promise in manifesto that AIIMS will be set up in Raichur

June 07, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Taking exception to Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil’s statement saying that the State government will urge the Union government to establish All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kalaburagi, Parasmal Sukhani, Executive Member of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and president of Taranath Shikshana Samsthe, Raichur, has urged the State government to get the premier health institute established in Raichur as promised in its manifesto.

In a letter he wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, Mr. Sukhani termed Dr. Patil’s statement as misleading and reminded the Chief Minister of the Congress promise in its manifesto to establish the AIIMS that has been sanctioned for the State, in Raichur.

“Activists from my [Raichur] district have been on strike for the last 400 days demanding AIIMS for Raichur; yet, there has been no positive assurance.”Parasmal Sukhani,KPCC Executive Member

“In the run-up to the [Assembly] elections [2023], you assured the people of establishing the AIIMS in Raichur. During your two visits to Raichur, you promised to make all efforts to get the AIIMS for Raichur. You should now send only one proposal, favouring Raichur, for the establishment of AIIMS [sanctioned for Karnataka]. This demand can be met by only a leader like you who believes in the principle of equality,” Mr. Sukhani told the Chief Minister in his letter.

Mr. Sukhani, who was an active participant of historic 79-day agitation in 2015 demanding Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) for Raichur, reminded the State government of the Nanjundappa Committee report which recommended IIT for Raichur and said that despite the prolonged agitation, the premier technology institute was sanctioned to Dharwad.

“That [IIT for Racihur] is a closed chapter now. Ever since the Union government sanctioned an AIIMS for Karnataka, I have been writing to letters to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister demanding that it be established in Raichur. It is my second letter to you. Apart from the letters, the activists from my district are on strike for the last 400 days demanding AIIMS for Raichur. Yet, there is no positive assurance,” Mr. Sukhani said.

“Kalyana Karnataka doesn’t mean Kalaburagi alone. There are other districts also and they too should be developed. Raichur is backward in terms of development and not in terms of resources. It has two major rivers, the Krishna and the Tungabhadra, and there is no dearth of water. It has India’s only working gold mine. It has a huge thermal power station [RTPS and YTPS]. It is one of the largest rice producing districts. Yet, it is backward in terms of development,” Mr. Sukhani said.